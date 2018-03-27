Moto G6 release date, price, news and leaks

The new Moto G6 should be with us very soon, ushering in the next generation of the most successful Motorola phone series in history.

It'll be replacing the Moto G5S (and Moto G5), although we're also hearing rumors about the Moto G6 Plus, which would make sense as the previous three G series generations have all had a 'Plus' model as well.

We even got a third variant in the Moto G4 Play back in 2016, and there are rumors of it returning in the form of the Moto G6 Play after this super-cheap version was skipped for both the G5 and G5S.

Update: Front and rear shots of the Moto G6 have appeared on a Chinese telecom certification center website giving us a clear look at the handset.

The code names for these phones, according to Evan Blass, are Blaine (Moto G6), Ashey (Moto Play) and Teller (Moto Plus), while traces of the three handsets also appeared in Thailand.

Moto G6 lineup codenames:Ashley - G6 PlayBlaine - G6Teller - G6 PlusFebruary 21, 2018

We're yet to get a firm Moto G6 release date, but the rumors and leaks are increasing - as are hints from Motorola and parent company Lenovo - so it shouldn't be too far off.

We've pulled together all the information about the rumored Moto G6 and its potential variants for you below.

We originally thought the Moto G6 launch would take place at MWC 2018 at the end of the February, but it was a 'no-show'.

All hope was not lost though, as the Lenovo/Motorola booth did provide us with a teaser of its upcoming arrival, leaving a blank space at the end of its Moto G series history wall.

The latest leaks points towards a March 27 Moto G6 launch, but we're yet to hear anything official on this.

Moto G6 price

It's been reported that the Moto G6 will be priced at $240 (around £170, Rs 15,500) and the Moto G6 Plus will cost $330 (around £230, Rs 21,000).

That would be cheaper than previous versions of the G series, so we'd be surprised if the final Moto G6 price is this low. Worth keeping your fingers and toes crossed though.

Moto G6 design and display

Do you remember the Moto X? The Moto G6 series will apparently differ from the G5 series in terms of design to integrate features that will remind you of the older Moto X.

The three new Moto G6 handsets are all tipped to come with 18:9 displays, continuing the popular trend in the mobile market at the moment for the taller screen form factor.

The leak suggests the entry-level Moto G6 Play will have a 5.7-inch 720p screen (and a 4,000mAh battery), while the Moto G6 could boast a 5.7-inch FHD+ screen.

Meanwhile, the Moto G6 Plus, could come with a 5.93-inch FHD+ screen.

Most recently, a couple of images appeared on Chinese standards agency's website giving us a clear look at the front and the back of what appears to be the Moto G6.

Image 1 of 2 The Moto G6 in all its glory? Including a front-facing fingerprint scanner (credit: TENNA) Image 2 of 2 Round the back the Moto G6 appears to have a dual camera setup (credit: TENNA)

Leaked images claim to show the Moto G6 Plus with an 18:9 aspect ratio display and a fingerprint scanner below it, adding further fuel to the big-screen rumor.

Image 1 of 2 This matches up with a leaked render of the Moto G6 Plus. (credit: Reddit) Image 2 of 2 The Moto G6 Plus is rumored to have a dual-lens rear camera. (credit: Reddit)

We've also potentially been given a glimpse of the Moto G6 Play after a series of images claiming to show the phone were uploaded on Trendy Techz.

From the slightly blurry shots, the G6 Play could have a rear fingerprint scanner and just a single camera.

Image 1 of 3 Could this be the Moto G6 Play? (credit: Trendy Techz) (Image: © Trendy Techz) Image 2 of 3 The G6 play may have a single rear camera and fingerprint scanner (credit: Trendy Techz) (Image: © Trendy Techz) Image 3 of 3 The front looks to be mostly screen (credit: Trendy Techz) (Image: © Trendy Techz)

The leaked Moto G6 Play images do line up with detailed renders published by Compare Raja, from well-known Twitter leaker @OnLeaks.

These images also point towards a single camera and fingerprint scanner on the rear of the G6 place - while the front boasts screen and bezels.

Image 1 of 5 A detailed look at the rumored Moto G6 Play (credit: @OnLeaks / @CompareRaja) (Image: © Onleaks and Compare Raja) Image 2 of 5 A sleek and simple metal design (credit: @OnLeaks / @CompareRaja) (Image: © Onleaks and Compare Raja) Image 3 of 5 No sign of a headphone jack down here... (credit: @OnLeaks / @CompareRaja) (Image: © Onleaks and Compare Raja) Image 4 of 5 ... but you may get one on top! (credit: @OnLeaks / @CompareRaja) (Image: © OnLeaks and Compare Raja) Image 5 of 5 On the back we can see a single camera and fingerprint scanner (credit: @OnLeaks / @CompareRaja) (Image: © Onleaks and Compare Raja)

The Moto G6 and G6 Plus could arrive in a number of different colors, with a leaked image on Android Headlines pointing towards white, silver, gold, dark blue and cyan hues.

Multi-colored Moto G6? (credit: Android Headlines) (Image: © Android Headlines)

Moto G6 performance

Rumour has it that the Moto G6 is going run on a Snapdragon 450 chip-set with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. Its storage capabilities could be either 32GB or 64GB.

However, the Moto G6 Plus is going to run on a Snapdragon 630 SoC available with 3GB/4GB/6GB of RAM. But again, the storage could be either 32GB or 64GB.

A leak on the Taiwanese's certification site, NCC, showed that the smartphone will support 4G LTE bands, 900 MHz and 1800MHz 2G bands and WCDMA. In addition to that, the NCC listing also shows that the phone will come with NFC support.

All three phones will feature Android Nougat out of the box, which may disappoint some since Android Oreo is already in the market with the release of Android P just around the corner.

We've also had a potentially clearer look at the specs for the Moto G6 Plus, after Twitter leaker @HeyAndri published the following tweet.

So#motoG6+SD630, 4-32 & 6-64GB¹,5.9" 1080p+,3250mAh,NFC, Compass¹, IP67,12MP f1.7 + 5MP f1.9, 16MP f1.9 FFC,March 23, 2018

The specs blend nicely with previous rumors, but it's worth noting that if a 4GB of RAM with 32GB of storage and a 6GB/64GB variant exist you may only be able to get hold of one in your region.

Moto G6 camera and fingerprint sensor

Moto G6 Plus render leaked

Both, the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus, will probably have dual lens primary cameras of 12MP and 5MP. The front facing camera is going to be a whopping 16MP.

The phones will also come paired with a fingerprint sensor to reduce the hassle of logging into your phone.

Meanwhile the Moto G6 Play looks set to have just one camera on its rear, and that'll be joined by a fingerprint scanner too, potentially embedded into the Motorola logo.