Moto E5 Plus leak shows an 18:9 display and a rear fingerprint sensor

An image of the Moto E5 was leaked by Evan Blass on Twitter ahead of the phone’s launch. The latest in the E-Series manufactured by Motorola, the device actually looks very similar to last year’s Moto E4 Plus with the exception of a 18:9 display and rear fingerprint sensor.

Moto E5 Plus cc: @JustHerrick pic.twitter.com/cAMiNPdmT7February 26, 2018

Though some have reported tjhat the E5 will have dual rear cameras, the second cut out on the device isn’t of a lens as per Blass. The photo also shows the device having a fingerprint sensor on the back, which hasn’t been seen in any of the other E-series phones.

It looks as though the E5 will sport a taller and thinner display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and rounded corners while keeping the headphone jack. The Motorola logo looks refurbished being slightly raised rather than blending into the back.

Amidst a market that’s currently dominated by Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi, smartphone companies are having a really hard time finding unique selling propositions to make their phones stand out from the crowd.

Upgrades are coming more and more often and at cheaper prices. Customers are upgrading their devices within a span of 12 months in India which is shorter than the global average of 24-30 month cycles.

No prices or further specifications about the phone are in the market right now, but considering that the leaks have started showing up, the launch can’t be too far behind.