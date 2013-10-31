Verizon 'Ellipsis' Android tablet appears amid rumors of a new web TV service

In an already extremely saturated market of 7-inch tablets, it looks like Verizon might be throwing in its own contender.

Serial product leaker @evleaks popped up a new image a 7-inch tablet stamped with "Verizon" today. The Twitter leaker tagged the product as the Verizon Ellipsis 7 and posited that this will be another 2013 release.

Other than that there's not much to go on expect for its extremely thick bezels and the fact it looks to be running a vanilla version of Android. Also, if you squint really hard you can see it indicates it can, unsurprisingly, work on Big Red's LTE network.

If it fits, it sits

A few days prior, Fierce Cable spotted Verizon Wireless's trademark request for a new video, voice, data device and service also called Ellipsis. According to the document, the new service would cover "wireless telecommunications device featuring transmission of voice, data, image and video."

On any other day this would just sound like another trademark doomed to become forgotten, but yesterday we reported Verizon was about to get its hands on Intel's never-was TV service.

Ellipses could be the name of this new co-opted internet TV service. This newly rumored tablet might serve as the service's mobile component or a companion device to control your TV from afar. Or Verizon could just be launching a new device for the credit card crushing holiday season.