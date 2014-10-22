The new Samsung Galaxy Tab and Nook hybrid has a bigger screen

Update: A Barnes & Noble spokesperson sent TechRadar the following statement regarding international availability for the 10.1-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 Nook:

"Our co-branded tablets with Samsung will be available in the US. While we don't have plans to expand internationally at this time, there is no prohibition in the contract for this. We recently launched our popular NOOK GlowLight in the UK and continue to offer our free NOOK Reading app for Win 8 in 32 countries."

Original story follows…

Samsung and Barnes & Noble are trying to one-up Amazon with their latest team-up tablet, the new Galaxy Tab 4 Nook.

Where the first Galaxy Tab 4 Nook rivaled other 7-inch tablets, the new Galaxy Tab/Nook hybrid has a larger 10.1-inch screen.

Bear in mind that prior to introducing the Kindle Fire HDX 8.9 Amazon had been rumored to be working on a 10.1-inch Kindle Fire.

Can Samsung and Barnes & Noble fill the gap where that tablet should have been?

The Nook touch

The Galaxy Tab 4 Nook devices are essentially normal Android tablets with a bit of an extra focus on Barnes & Noble's Nook ecosystem of ebooks and other entertainment content.

They fill the same role that Amazon's Kindle Fire line does in comparison to its normal, book-focused Kindles, like the Kindle Voyage: to get users to consume movies, TV shows and magazines in addition to ebooks.

For example the 10.1-inch Tab 4 Nook launches with $200 (about £125, AU$230) of free Nook content, according to a press release the two companies sent out today. This content includes "bestselling books, popular TV shows, top magazines and apps."

Specs-wise, the new Galaxy Tab 4 Nook is identical to the Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 10.1, giving it a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 1280 x 800 display, 1.5GB of memory, 16GB of storage, and GPS, plus 3- and 1.3-megapixel cameras. It also includes a new version of the Nook shopping and consumption software.

The tablet launched today in B&N stores and online for a "special introductory price" of $299 (about £186, AU$340) (after a mail-in rebate). We've asked Barnes & Noble to confirm whether the new Galaxy Tab 4 Nook will launch outside the US, and we'll update if we hear back.