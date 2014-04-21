Sony Xperia Z2 Tablet splashing into stores May 4

Sony fans hankering for a tablet they can use in the bath won't be waiting much longer, as the Sony Xperia Z2 Tablet is about to arrive.

The 10.1-inch waterproof Xperia Z2 hits Sony Stores May 4 and is available for pre-order online now, at $499.99 for the 16GB model and $599.99 for 32GB.

And when Sony says waterproof, it means waterproof - unlike simply "water-resistant" electronics, the Xperia Z2 Tablet can literally be dunked underwater (fresh water, at least) up to 1.5 meters for as long as 30 minutes.

You can even spray it with "low pressure jets of water" - in case you're worried about using it in the jacuzzi tub.

Like a TV in your hands (in your pool)

The price tag may seem steep - it's toe-to-toe with the premium-priced iPad Air, after all.

But aquatic spelunking is not the Z2 Tablet's only strength; it's also an entertainment juggernaut that "brings together the most dynamic sound experience with Sony TV technology," according to Sony.

How well its picture and sound quality hold up while submerged requires further testing, but if you need to watch Game of Thrones in the pool the Xperia Z2 Tablet is probably your best option.

Luckily the new tab also comes with a special offer that gives buyers free access to six Sony films, including Captain Phillips and American Hustle, through Sony's Video Unlimited service, plus a 30-day Music Unlimited trial and eight PlayStation Mobile games.

Xperia Z2 Tablet specs

The Xperia Z2 Tablet itself packs a 10.1-inch display, a 2.3Ghz quad-core Snapdragon 801 chip, 3GB of memory, a 6,000mAh battery, S-Force Front Surround audio, and an 8-megapixel camera, with Android 4.4: KitKat.

The 32GB model is available in both black and white, while the 16GB version is black only.

Sony is also highlighting several accessories to go with, including the BKB10 Bluetooth keyboard with NFC, BSC10 Bluetooth speaker with magnetic charging dock, MDR-NC31EM noise-canceling headset, and SCR12 protective case and desk stand.