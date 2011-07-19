Sony S1 and S2 teaser shows off gaming capabilities

The third teaser for Sony's upcoming S1 and S2 tablets has been released and it showcases some of the tablets' multimedia capabilities.

The first video tease polarised those who watched it, mainly due to it taking an 'arty' approach to showing off the tablets.

The second teased a little more with Sony keeping its tablet cards close to its chest and opting not to reveal any real details.

But now it's third time lucky: okay, it's still based around a silly domino theme but we do see a little bit more, with the latest video showing off an ereader app and Crash Bandicoot playing on the S2.

This is the first time we have seen how gaming would work on the clamshell tablet – Sony had already explained to us that the top screen will display the game while the bottom screen displays a virtual d-pad for control; but this is the first time we've seen it in action.

As Crash Bandicoot is one of the PSOne titles that has been ported on to the Xperia Play it is also safe to assume that this is the level of game quality you can expect from the S2 tablet.

There is also a sneak peek at the S2's ereader functionality. As it is a clamshell you will be able to read an ebook like a proper book.

Sony is staying very tight-lipped over just what specs the Sony S1 and S2 will have. TechRadar did manage to get up close with the tablets but Sony decided to show them to us turned off and surrounded by thick sheets of Perspex.