Tab A in the UK: Samsung's budget slate hits our shores

Samsung's new Galaxy Tab A is arriving in the UK on 21 May, the South Korean company has confirmed.

After its appearance in Russia last month we weren't sure exactly when the slate would show up on these islands.

We haven't been given an official price but leaks suggest you're looking at €299 (around £216) for the Wi-Fi version, rising to €349 (around £253) if you want to add either LTE or an S Pen Stylus. All three versions are confirmed in Samsung's press release.

Specs-wise you're looking at a 9.7-inch 768 x 1024 display, a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel one for the front. The 6000mAh battery should last a fair while.

One for the family

If you go for the cheaper option then you get 1.5GB of RAM but bigger spenders are rewarded with a full 2GB. With dimensions of 166.8 x 242.5 x 7.5 mm and a 450g weight it's reasonably thin and light too.

Not the most dazzling set of specs we've ever seen, but the price is fair, and you do get Android 5.0 Lollipop on board (which is rather good). Samsung calls it "high quality yet affordable and designed to be used by the whole family" which sounds about right.

If you're after something a little more premium then hang fire for the Galaxy Tab S2 - the upcoming tablet is rumoured to be touting a 2048 x 1536 pixel resolution on both its 8.0-inch and 9.7-inch variants, as well as some very high-end internal specs.