You are now free to use your gadgets throughout a flight

If you're planning to pick up a new iPad Air prior to catching a plane tomorrow, you may be able to use the device during the entire flight - including takeoff and landing.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced today that airlines may allow the use of personal electronics during all stages of flight, effective immediately.

FAA Administrator Michael Huerta confirmed the news with a press release following months of debate and investigation amidst safety concerns over the use of mobile phones, tablets and laptop computers while a flight is taking off or landing.

"I commend the dedication and excellent work of all the experts who spent the past year working together to give us a solid report so we can now move forward with a safety-based decision on when passengers can use [personal electronics] on airplanes," said Huerta.

Fly the friendlier skies

While personal electronics are now cleared for use during an entire flight, a few key exceptions have been put into place to create a more comfortable ride for passengers.

For starters, all electronic items must join other items in the a seat's back pocket during actual takeoff and landing, and cellular-equipped devices still need to have their radios turned off.

The FAA guidance also expressly forbids "airborne calls using cell phones" as well as other types of voice communications, by order of the Federal Communications Commission FCC.

Ready for your first flight with tech objects on? With the FAA's blessing, Delta confirmed it will be the first to allow the use of portable electronic devices below 10,000 feet starting Friday, November 1 on more than 570 domestic aircraft, with the remainder of their regional fleet ready by year's end.