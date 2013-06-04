iPad 5 and iPad mini 2 tipped to arrive in time for Christmas

Apple is apparently preparing a tablet onslaught in the run up to Christmas as the iPad 5 is tipped to break cover this Autumn, closely followed by the iPad mini 2.

Now, before we all get hopelessly carried away, it's worth bearing in the mind that this news comes via Digitimes which isn't the most reliable when it comes to leaks.

The Taiwanese site claims to have spoken to "supply chain makers", who were able to confirm the iPad 5 would begin production in July/August, with a release date following soon after.

According to the report the iPad 5 will be 20 to 30 per cent lighter than its predecessor thanks to a super slim touchscreen panel, plus it'll sport a thinner bezel and a design more akin to the current iPad mini.

Mini's second-coming delayed

It's not all about the 9.7-inch slate though, with the dubious sources also chiming in on the 7.9-inch iPad mini 2 - which has apparently been delayed until November.

The time scales have been pushed back due to the impact the original iPad mini had last year on Apple's workforce when it launched alongside the iPad 4, and it's having to stagger its slates this time around.

No details on the iPad mini 2 were provided in the report but the pint-sized tablet is expected to get a screen resolution boost to Apple's famous Retina display and a bit more power under the hood - although it looks like we're just going to have to wait and see.

Via 9to5Mac