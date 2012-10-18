Acer Iconia Tab A110, bundled with Jelly Bean, lands in North America

Acer lifted the lid off its newest tablet, the Iconia Tab A110, Thursday, revealing the 7-inch slate will pack Jelly Bean upon release.

Set at a competitive $229.99, the A110 goes on sale Oct. 30 in the U.S. and Canada.

"More comfortable to browse than a smartphone," the A110 weighs a slight 0.86 pounds and less than 0.5 inches thin.

Acer has equipped up to 7.5 hours of battery life in its tablet that is "perfect to tote around at all times to read, browse, play games and enjoy media.

Joining the A team

The A110 is the unspoken successor to the Iconia Tab A100 and houses a whole host of tantalizing features.

In addition to a Nvidia Tegra 3 quad-core processor, the A100's multi-touch display has a 1024 x 600 resolution.

The processor also features a Super 4-Plus-1 Quad Core CPU and a 2MP front-facing web camera.

A fifth Battery Saver Core handles lesser tasks, allowing for better overall battery efficiency.

Up to 32GB of storage is feasible with a microSD slot, and Acer has also packed a micro-USB 2.0 port to hook up to external devices. A microHDMI output with dual display support can hook up to an external LCD or HDTV.

The A110 comes equipped with 1GB of memory and 8GB internal storage as well as Bluetooth 3.0 technology.

Google Play comes preloaded, while users can customize and expand the tablet experience through the Android Market.