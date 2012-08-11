Rumored 13-inch Retina MacBook Pro resurfaces

If you've been following along with the rumors, you'd know a 13-inch Retina Display MacBook Pro is supposedly hitting stores in September.

At least, that's the buzz that was stirring at the end of last month, prompted by an analyst's projection and some benchmark sites' discoveries that an unknown configuration of Macbook was being put through its paces - one whose specifications and naming scheme line up fit the profile of what could be a 13-inch "RDMBP."

Friday, a new set of benchmarks was uncovered for what many believe is this 13-inch mystery device – the "MacBookPro10,2."

According to the benchmarks, many of the rumored device's the listed specifications for the laptop either remain similar to, or are markedly upgraded from, the specifications seen in July.

Updating the unknown

The mystery MacBook has popped up again in the database of results for the benchmarking site GeekBench.

This second iteration - the "MacBookPro10,2" that many believe is the smaller version of the 15-inch Retina Display MacBookPro, presumably by name alone - achieves nearly the same Geekbench score as the first device.

However, there are two major differences between this second mystery MacBook and the first.

For starters, the memory's been bumped up from 4GB to 8GB.

Second, the new MacBook runs an 12A2066 built of OS X 18.8.1 - a new version of the OS that Apple plans to, but has yet to, release to developers.

The rumored new 13-inch MacBook Pro will run an Intel Core i7-3520M processor clocked at 2.9 GHz.

As reported by AppleInsider, that gives the system a bit lower of an overall Geekbench score than the 2.3 GHz, Intel Core i7-3615QM-sporting 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro, but it appears to be a speedier system than the 13-inch MacBook Pros released in February of last year.

Via MacRumors and AppleInsider