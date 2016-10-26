Microsoft's new Surface keyboard is like something out of a Dali painting

The newly announced Microsoft Surface seems to be getting quite the unique set of peripherals. Not only did Microsoft announce a literal dial for their new all-in-one desktop, but also a new keyboard that looks a little... warped.

The Microsoft Surface Ergonomic Keyboardis the company's take on a more hand-and-wrist-friendly typing experience. The Bluetooth 4.0-powered board is broken up to delineate each hand's domain, with even the space bar split down the middle to share with each thumb.

Intended to reduce wrist strain by keeping each hand at a more natural angle, the halved keyboard design is actually pretty common on other ergonomic peripherals, and not even a first for Microsoft itself.

However, the way the keyboard looks like it went in an oven for a few minutes is certainly unique, to the point where it reminds us a little of Salvador Dalí’s The Persistence of Memory.

In addition to a different key layout, the keyboard also sports a palm rest made of Alcantara fabric, giving it a suede-like feeling with a little added stain resistance to boot. It's available to preorder now for $129.99 (about £110/AU$170).

It's also worth noting that the Ergonomic Keyboard is an extra peripheral, and not the same as the more conventional keyboard that comes with the Surface Studio. Sorry if that bursts any bubbles, but at least it won't burst any wrist ligaments during any long essays or coding sessions!

The Microsoft Surface Ergonomic Keyboard is optimized for the Surface Pro 4, Surface Book, and the Surface Studio, though Microsoft adds that it will work on any Bluetooth-enabled PC with Windows 10 installed.