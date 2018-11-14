Microsoft Surface Go is now available in a the UAE

Microsoft recently launched a new Surface Go tablet in different parts of the world and it has now come to the UAE in multiple configurations.

The base model of the Surface Go is priced at AED 1,699 and has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, whereas the more expensive model runs with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD and can be purchased for AED 2,399.

Pricing does not include the detachable keyboard cover which is available for AED 361 for the "Type Cover" or AED 546 for the "Signature Type Cover", or the Surface Pen which is AED 437.

If you’re mulling a purchase and are wondering how the new Surface Go stacks up compared to Apple’s iPad, we’ve got a comparison article detailing the relative merits of these 10-inch tablets which is well worth a read.