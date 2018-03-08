Mi Power Bank 2i can now be bought from Amazon and Flipkart

Xiaomi’s ‘Made in India’ power bank called the Power Bank 2i is now available on Amazon and Flipkart. The power bank comes in 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacities with a price tag of Rs 799 and Rs 1,499 respectively.

The Mi Power Bank 2i was first launched in November last year and was initially available on the company’s official website and Mi Home stores (offline store). After months of waiting, the products have now made their way to e-commerce stores— Amazon and Flipkart.

The availability of the Power Bank 2i has been confirmed by the company in a tweet today morning.

Mi fans! Your beloved Mi Power Bank 2i is now available on @Flipkart & @amazonIN. Get one now #MadeinIndia pic.twitter.com/P6m9PGyFM6March 8, 2018

Power Bank 2i features

The power bank comes with two-way quick charging and dual USB output. A nine layer circuit chip protects it from overheating, short circuits, incorrect insertion, input overvoltage, output overcorrect, and more. It also has a 2-hour low power charging mode, that’s meant to charge devices like fitness bands and headphones.

The 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i sports a double anodised aluminium design with 14.2mm thickness and claims to have a conversion rate of up to 85 percent.

The 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i by comparison comes in a polycarbonate case and includes Quick Charge 3.0 technology for a faster charging experience.