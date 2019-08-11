Man Utd vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch today's Premier League football online from anywhere

In recent times this fixture would have been nailed on as an early Premier League title decider. However, a change in fortunes and circumstance for Manchester United and Chelsea means fans and management of both clubs will have slightly more modest hopes and ambitions this season, with Champions League qualification likely to be seen as a great achievement. See how each starts out today with a Man Utd vs Chelsea live stream - no matter where on Earth you are.

Chelsea are ushering in a fresh new era as rookie boss and club legend Frank Lampard takes the helm, while United go into the season after a decidedly mixed transfer window.

Manchester United vs Chelsea live stream - where and when Today's game takes place at Old Trafford in Manchester , with kick-off at 4.30pm BST in the UK, which is 11.30am ET, 8.30am PT in the US, and 1.30am AEST on Monday morning for those looking to tune in from Down Under.

Hamstrung by a transfer ban, much of the focus today will be on what sort of team Lampard has cooked up out of last year's leftovers and a raft of eager youngsters that must now make the quick transition from unwanted loan stock to fully-fledged Chelsea first-team contenders.



Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjae also looks to set to be reliant on younger members of the playing staff making their mark on the first team as part of the Norweigan's "long rebuild". The addition of Harry Maguire will add some presence and character to United's back line, as well as a major goal threat at set pieces. However, the loss of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan on transfer deadline day without bringing in a suitable replacement now leaves the Red Devils's looking decidedly light up front.

Paul Pogba has shaken off a back injury and looks set to start for United, but Alexis Sanchez continues to be rested following his exertions at the Copa America earlier in the summer. Chelsea, meanwhile, have been sweating on the fitness of key midfielder N'Golo Kante, who is a doubt with a knee injury

Today's match looks set to be a fascinating encounter - check out our guide below on how to obtain a Man Utd vs Chelsea live stream - regardless of where you are in the world.

If you're abroad this weekend but still want to watch your home coverage, you'll need a VPN to do so. That's because your normal coverage will be geo-blocked. It's really easy to do and stops you having to tune in to some dodgy stream you've heard about on Reddit.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. Express VPN (which also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months extra free when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football...there's loads you can do with them. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking.

How to stream Man Utd vs Chelsea live in the UK

Manchester United vs Chelsea will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League with coverage beginning at 4pm. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is also a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a Now TV sports pass for £8.99 for a day or £14.99 a week. £33.99 for a whole month is clearly the best value, and allows you access even more of the Premier League football season, too. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch Man United vs Chelsea: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 season and kick-off for this game is at 11.30am ET, 8.30am PT with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling, PlayStation Vue and Fubo (all of which have a free trial).

How to watch a Premier League live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. The network is set to show all 380 fixtures live including today's game, as is offering a one-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Kick-off in Canada is 8.30am PT. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Man Utd vs Chelsea in Australia

Optus Sportsnow has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live – yep, all 380 of them including today's game between Manchester United and Chelsea. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. Kick-off in Australia for today's game is at 1.30am AEST on Monday morning.

How to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea: New Zealand live stream

Streaming service Spark Sporthas won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch today's game live, with kick-off at 3.30am on Monday morning. Spark has the rights to show all 380 games live and is offering a one-month free trial, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from Spark Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to live stream Manchester United vs Chelsea in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India and Manchester United vs Chelsea kicks off at 9pm New Delhi time. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.