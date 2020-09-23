This week's MacBook deals can score you a new Air for it's lowest price ever at Amazon

Even with the latest iPad and Apple Watch releases hogging the limelight, this week's MacBook deals are proving to be equally eye-catching - not least because we're now seeing some great prices on the new MacBook Air.

Amazon's 2020 MacBook Air listing for example, is now at its cheapest price ever at just $899.99 (was $999). While you can indeed pick one up via Apple's education store page for the same price and with a free pair of AirPods, that deal's only for teachers, students and stay-home parents.

Up until now, those fairly defined restrictions have excluded quite a large number of people from picking up the best MacBook Air price we've seen so far. That, in our eyes makes this latest Amazon deal a top pick - especially since sales on this brand new MacBook Air have proven elusive so far.

If you were looking for something a little more powerful, then there's also a great price on an upgraded 2019 MacBook Air at B&H for $1,249 (was $1,699) right now. This one's definitely on the pricier end, but you're getting a 512GB SSD, Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM here - specs that will keep up with any ultrabook right now. Those kinds of components should also ensure you many years of use too, without the need of an upgrade before too soon.

And, for those of you really feeling flush this week, check out this stunning 2019 MacBook Pro at Amazon for $2,099 (was $2,399). This one's definitely not for everyone and a bit of a bonus mention, but, since it's at it's lowest ever price right now at Amazon and features a specs sheet that pretty much makes us drool, we thought you might enjoy having a perusal as well.

Not in the US? Check out the best MacBook deals in your region just below.

This week's best Macbook deals

Apple MacBook Air (2020): $999 $899 at Apple Education Store

Are you a student, parent, or educator? Right now you can score a free pair of Apple AirPods with every MacBook Air purchase over at the Apple education store. The MacBook Air price is discounted by $100 right now also, so it's even better value for those eligible.

Apple MacBook Air (2020): $999 $899.99 at Amazon

If you're not eligible for the Apple Education discount, the 2020 MacBook Air is now at its lowest price ever at Amazon. While that $100 discount might not seem mind-blowing here, the 2020 model is, in our humble opinion, a much better value buy than the previous iterations. Not only are you getting one of the latest 10th gen Intel Core i3 processors here, but 8GB of RAM and a generous 256GB SSD - much better than the measly 128GB on the 2019 models.

Apple MacBook Air (2019): $1,699 $1,349 at B&H Photo

You've just missed a flash deal on this awesome upgraded spec MacBook Air this week at B&H but fear not - it's still on sale with a whole $350 off. With a 512GB SSD, Core i5 processor, and 16GB of RAM, this Air may be slightly older, but it'll give any MacBook Pro a run for it's money when it comes to performance.

Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019): $2,399 $2,099 at Amazon

Alternatively, at the very premium end of the MacBook deals spectrum is this stunning Pro 16 model, which is not only getting a $300 price cut right now but features a specs sheet that will bring a tear to the eye of even the most die-hard of windows users. A 2.6Ghz Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD keep everything running smooth as can be, while the new Radeon Pro 5300M graphics card compliments the gorgeous Retina display - especially for design work.

Amazon - has a whole range of MacBook deals this week

- has a whole range of MacBook deals this week B&H Photo - currently one of the best places to pick up an older MacBook deal

- currently one of the best places to pick up an older MacBook deal Apple - currently offering free AirPods with select Macbook purchases

- currently offering free AirPods with select Macbook purchases Read more about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sales

Want to do a little bit more research? Head over to our main cheap MacBook sales article to see the best deals for your region across the entire range. If you're not dead-set on a MacBook, we also recommend considering the best Dell XPS deals, which are a fantastic windows based premium alternative to these Apple laptops.