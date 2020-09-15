MacBook deals: the 2020 Air is now at it's lowest price ever at Amazon

While rumored new iPads and Apple watches may be the latest hotness, this week's MacBook deals are looking equally news-worthy, especially if you're on the hunt for a cheap MacBook Air.

Amazon's 2020 MacBook Air listing is now down to its lowest price ever at just $899.99 (was $999). That price was previously only available through Apple's education store page, which, while an amazing MacBook deal in it's own right (with free AirPods no less), is only eligible for students, parents, and teaching faculty.

So, if you don't fit into Apple's eligibility, the latest MacBook Air price at Amazon is a prime opportunity to save some cash on a new premium notebook - one which has proven pretty rare so far.

Want something a little more powerful? B&H Photo has a fully upgraded 2019 MacBook Air on sale right now for $1,249 (was $1,699) - a tempting high spec option. With a 512GB SSD, Core i5 processor, and 16GB of RAM, this is a MacBook that will give any Pro model a run for its money but hurry - this sale price is available for today only.

And, for those of you really feeling flush this week, check out this stunning 2019 MacBook Pro at Amazon for $2,099 (was $2,399). This one's definitely not for everyone and a bit of a bonus mention, but, since it's at it's lowest ever price right now at Amazon and features a specs sheet that pretty much makes us drool, we thought you might enjoy having a perusal as well.

Not in the US? Check out the best MacBook deals in your region just below.

This week's best Macbook deals

Apple MacBook Air (2020): $999 $899 at Apple Education Store

Are you a student, parent, or educator? Right now you can score a free pair of Apple AirPods with every MacBook Air purchase over at the Apple education store. The MacBook Air price is discounted by $100 right now also, so it's even better value for those eligible.

Apple MacBook Air (2020): $999 $899.99 at Amazon

If you're not eligible for the Apple Education discount, the 2020 MacBook Air is now at its lowest price ever at Amazon. While that $100 discount might not seem mind-blowing here, the 2020 model is, in our humble opinion, a much better value buy than the previous iterations. Not only are you getting one of the latest 10th gen Intel Core i3 processors here, but 8GB of RAM and a generous 256GB SSD - much better than the measly 128GB on the 2019 models.

Apple MacBook Air (2019): $1,699 $1,249 at B&H Photo

Hurry if you want to score a great MacBook deal over at B&H on this slightly older, but absolutely specced out 2019 Air model. You're getting a 512GB SSD, Core i5 processor, and 16GB of RAM here, making this one powerful - but still light - machine that's ready for a whole range of design, professional and casual applications.

Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019): $2,399 $2,099 at Amazon

Alternatively, at the very premium end of the MacBook deals spectrum is this stunning Pro 16 model, which is not only getting a $300 price cut right now but features a specs sheet that will bring a tear to the eye of even the most die-hard of windows users. A 2.6Ghz Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD keep everything running smooth as can be, while the new Radeon Pro 5300M graphics card compliments the gorgeous Retina display - especially for design work.

Want to do a little bit more research? Head over to our main cheap MacBook sales article to see the best deals for your region across the entire range. If you're not dead-set on a MacBook, we also recommend considering the best Dell XPS deals, which are a fantastic windows based premium alternative to these Apple laptops.