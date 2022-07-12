Looking for a cheap gaming desktop? Prime Day's got you covered

Raise your hand if, when you hear the phrase 'gaming PC', you picture some $1,000+ monstrosity with a glass side panel, liquid cooling, and a tonne of rainbow LEDs. HP is keen to remind us that PCs don't have to be that way, with the eminently affordable HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop – more than 20% off this Amazon Prime Day.

You can check out all the other Prime Day deals in our round-up, but if you're in the market for a budget home gaming PC, look no further. The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop is just $580 right now, making this one of the best deals on a gaming PC we've seen all year.

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop: $730 $580 at Amazon

Save $150 - A gaming desktop that eschews that rainbow-drenched 'gamer aesthetic' for a more refined look, the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop comes in a wide variety of models, all sitting inside the same compact, opaque chassis with gentle LED lighting along the front edge.

This version of the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop uses a GTX 1650 graphics card with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 – these parts are a little older, sure, but still perfectly competent for gaming at 1080p resolution, and there's always the opportunity to upgrade your rig's individual components later on, which is one great advantage of gaming PCs.

This PC also comes with Windows 11 installed as standard, and a whole bunch of physical ports on the front and back, so you can plug in all the drives and peripherals you want. The reserved physical design means that the Pavilion can comfortably occupy a more professional space, too – if you want a PC for your home office that can also play games once the workday is over, this is the one for you.

