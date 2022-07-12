Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales live - with deals on console bundles and games

Refresh

I've sent out my minion (well, staff writer) Hamish to find some Switch deals for me, and he's located this good offer from Very - The Nintendo Switch OLED for £284 (opens in new tab) - a saving of £25. We don't often get deals for the standalone OLED model, so this is a great offer if you just want the console, and it's a rather decent price cut as well. Good boy, Hamish. You get to have a lunch break today. (Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Shutterstock / stoatphoto) While the Joy-Con the Nintendo Switch comes attached to are great controllers and very versatile, if you're more comfortable with a traditional gamepad then the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is an essential purchase. Though, at £70, it's quite a steep outlay. Thankfully, as part of Prime Day, Amazon has reduced the official gamepad to £49.99. We've only seen it slightly cheaper in the past so this is well worth checking out.

Oh, and that microSD card I just posted about with Nintendo branding? I bought one a few months ago for my Steam Deck. Valve's handheld console is a lot like the Nintendo Switch, but runs PC games - and has a microSD card slot which is handy for expanding its storage. (Image credit: Future) Sadly, it's very unlikely there will be any Steam Deck sales today, as the Steam Deck only recently released, and is extremely popular - Valve is struggling to keep up with demand. You also can't buy a Steam Deck on Amazon - it's only available from Valve's Steam store (opens in new tab).

This is Matt Hanson, Managing Editor of Computing and Entertainment, here by the way, keeping this live blog going while Julian is probably sleeping, all tucked up and cosy (yes, I am jealous). I'm based in the UK, but keeping an eye on US deals as well, but at the moment nothing is jumping out. That's bound to change in the next few hours though as Americans wake up, and Amazon US starts Prime Day there, so keep this page open!

(Image credit: SanDisk) One of the drawbacks of the Nintendo Switch is its limited internal storage. The original Switch has just 32GB of disk space, and the enhanced Nintendo Switch OLED only doubles that to 64GB. You'll often find yourself clearing out games to make room for new titles. With that in mind, one of the first things you should buy for your Switch is a microSD card to expand the console's Storage. There's an excellent deal on a 128GB SanDisk SD card (it even has Nintendo branding). You can pick it up for £15.99, down from the regular £40.99.