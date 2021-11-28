Cyber Monday PS5 live blog: restocks, games and accessories

Refresh

(Image credit: Future) On the hunt for PS5 games? Then GameStop has your back. Right now the retailer is offering up to 60% off a bunch of games including Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Deathloop and Resident Evil Village. But that's not all. GameStop also has a load of PS4 games on offer too which, thanks to backwards compatibility, are playable on PS5. So even if you haven't upgraded to a PS5 yet, these games are pretty-much future-proof - with some even benefiting from enhancements when played on Sony's latest console.

(Image credit: Activision) Call of Duty: Vanguard was only released a few weeks ago, but Walmart is already offering a decent discount on the PS5 version of the game. Typically Vanguard would set you back $69.99 (eugh), but Walmart is offering it for $39 right now - saving you $30. If you've been waiting to pick up the latest Call of Duty, then this is a pretty good time. I'm personally not a big CoD fan, so I'll share with you what the lovely Ural Garrett said about the game in our Call of Duty: Vanguard review: "Call of Duty: Vanguard uses the last days of WWII to present a promising single-player campaign that ultimately feels half-baked in execution. Thankfully, developer Sledgehammer Games ensures online modes include enough refreshing ideas to keep them from coming off as just another yearly coat of new paint."

(Image credit: Walmart) Walmart has confirmed it will have a PS5 restock on Cyber Monday as part of its Cyber Monday PS5 deals. The drop is set to take place on November 29 at 12pm ET but this restock will be exclusive to paying Walmart+ members. That means that 1) you need to have a Walmart+ membership for access and 2) you can't simply get access by using the Walmart+ free trial (sorry). You can sign up to Walmart+ for $12.95 a month right now. On top of getting access to the PS5 drop on Cyber Monday, you get access to other free Walmart deals before everyone else, free delivery and a bunch of other benefits. If you're desperately looking for a PS5, but don't really care about the other benefits to membership, I would suggest grabbing the membership for a month and then cancelling - as that extra $12.95 gives you a better chance of getting a console - though it doesn't guarantee you'll get one.