Cyber Monday PS5 live blog: restocks, games and accessories
We're rounding up all the best Cyber Monday PS5 deals right here, right now
By Adam Vjestica , Vic Hood last updated
If you're on the lookout for the Cyber Monday PS5 deals, then you're in the right place. Cyber Monday may not take place officially until tomorrow (November 29) but we're already seeing some fantastic Cyber Monday deals on PS4 and PS5 games, accessories, headsets and PlayStation Plus subscriptions. Fortunately for you, we'll be liveblogging the top deals we come across right here for the next 48 hours or so - so if there's a great PS5 deal to be had, you'll know about it first.
We expect the PS5 console will be in high demand on Cyber Monday, so we'll be highlighting any restock updates and announcements we hear about right here too. We already know that Walmart is planning to drop some PS5 stock during Cyber Monday 2021, but we expect its allocation will sell out fast, as usual - so keep this page bookmarked so you cna act quickly. Don't expect any discounts on the consoles but, if we're lucky, there may be some good-value bundles up for grabs.
So strap yourself in, as we're going to spend the next few days finding all the best Cyber Monday PS5 deals for you - be sure to bookmark this page or leave it auto-refreshing to ensure you see all the latest PlayStation 5 deals.
Cyber Monday PS5 deals: US
- Amazon: up to 50% off many top PS5 games including first-party exclusives
- Best Buy: save up to $30 off recent PS5 releases
- GameStop: get up to 60% off over 100 PS5 and PS4 backwards compatible games
- Walmart: just $39 for Call of Duty Vanguard on PS5
Cyber Monday PS5 deals: UK
- Amazon: the best prices for PS5 SSDs and first-party PS5 games
- Argos: get record low prices for OLED TVs that can run PS5 games in 4k at 120Hz
- Currys: free next day delivery on games over £35
- Game: has been the best retailer for PS5 restocks this year
- ShopTo: just £29.85 for a 1-year PlayStation Plus subscription
- Very: a good retailer for PS5 bundles
What's up, John McCann here - TechRadar's Global Managing Editor, and huge PlayStation fan - taking over from Vic for the next hour.
I've owned every PlayStation since the PSOne, and something I've been acutely aware of over the years is the need for multiple controllers. Not only useful for when my friends come over for some two-player FIFA, but I also find that countless hours playing that and GTA takes a toll on the rubber covering of the joysticks.
With previous generations I usually just started out with the controller included in the box with the console, but the constant use saw my oily fingers wear away the grippy rubber. That, plus the introduction of wireless, rechargeable pads with the PS3 means gaming sessions can be rudely interrupted if the battery runs out.
So, if you want to play your PS5 with mates, prolong the life of your controller, or simply just want to have a second one on charge that you can grab as soon as the other one runs out, you need another DualSense pad in your life.
The DualSense controller is still very new, so you're not going to find any major discounts.
The good news for those in the UK is you can get £5 off the DualSense at Amazon and at John Lewis.
Unfortunately stock of the controller is harder to come by in the US, and if you do find it you'll be paying full price - it's totally worth it though, and with Christmas just around the controller you'll be thankful of the flexibility a second DualSense affords you.
See the best PS5 DualSense wireless controller deals near you, below.
Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals are proving popular now that Sony has unlocked the console's internal SSD bay, allowing users to add more super-fast storage. So if you're running out of space on your PS5's internal drive, which is more than likely now that the console's been on sale for over a year, there's never been a better time to pick up some additional storage.
Right now, Best Buy is offering great discount on PS5 SSDs, with the WD Black SN850 1TB now $149.99, the WD Black SN850 1TB with heatsink now $249.99 and the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB $109.99.
If, like me, you're not quite sure where to start with upgrading your PS5's internal storage, then our straightforward guide on installing an internal PS5 SSD is a lifesaver.
On the hunt for PS5 games? Then GameStop has your back. Right now the retailer is offering up to 60% off a bunch of games including Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Deathloop and Resident Evil Village.
But that's not all. GameStop also has a load of PS4 games on offer too which, thanks to backwards compatibility, are playable on PS5.
So even if you haven't upgraded to a PS5 yet, these games are pretty-much future-proof - with some even benefiting from enhancements when played on Sony's latest console.
Call of Duty: Vanguard was only released a few weeks ago, but Walmart is already offering a decent discount on the PS5 version of the game.
Typically Vanguard would set you back $69.99 (eugh), but Walmart is offering it for $39 right now - saving you $30.
If you've been waiting to pick up the latest Call of Duty, then this is a pretty good time. I'm personally not a big CoD fan, so I'll share with you what the lovely Ural Garrett said about the game in our Call of Duty: Vanguard review:
"Call of Duty: Vanguard uses the last days of WWII to present a promising single-player campaign that ultimately feels half-baked in execution. Thankfully, developer Sledgehammer Games ensures online modes include enough refreshing ideas to keep them from coming off as just another yearly coat of new paint."
Walmart has confirmed it will have a PS5 restock on Cyber Monday as part of its Cyber Monday PS5 deals.
The drop is set to take place on November 29 at 12pm ET but this restock will be exclusive to paying Walmart+ members. That means that 1) you need to have a Walmart+ membership for access and 2) you can't simply get access by using the Walmart+ free trial (sorry).
You can sign up to Walmart+ for $12.95 a month right now. On top of getting access to the PS5 drop on Cyber Monday, you get access to other free Walmart deals before everyone else, free delivery and a bunch of other benefits.
If you're desperately looking for a PS5, but don't really care about the other benefits to membership, I would suggest grabbing the membership for a month and then cancelling - as that extra $12.95 gives you a better chance of getting a console - though it doesn't guarantee you'll get one.
I've said it time and time again, but the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period is easily the best time to renew your PlayStation Plus subscription - or to get it for the first time - and these PS Plus deals are exactly why.
Right now you can pick up a 12-month PS Plus membership for $36.99 at CD Keys in the US, saving you $20 on its usual $59.99 price tag.
Or you can pick up a 12-month subscription for £29.85 at ShopTo in the UK by using the discount code 'EXTRATEN' at checkout. These are the best Cyber Monday PS Plus deals we're going to see this year, so grab them while you can.
'But why is now the best time to renew?', you may ask. Well, picking up a Black Friday or Cyber Monday PS Plus deal means that you don’t have to worry about renewing your membership until next year and, by that time, it'll be Black Friday/Cyber Monday again and you’ll be able to pick it up at a discount...again!
It's a genius tactic that I absolutely stand by.
