LG’s 2017 wafer-thin OLED TV lineup comes with high-end HDR capabilities

LG has been at the forefront of display technology for as long as we can remember. The company showed off what was supposed to be the best televisions on the market, featuring some of its newest tech on board.

The company unveiled the new 77/65W7, 77G7, 65/55E7, 65/55C7, and 65/55B7, OLED TVs featuring varying features and a few common attributes.

Speaking On the occasion, Younchul Park, Director- Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India, said, “The all new range of OLED TVs is in line with our vision of empowering Indian consumers with offerings that integrate state-of-the-art technologies and great aesthetics.”

These OLED TVs are equipped with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision technology to offer best-in-class audio and video performance. The company mentions that this is the only TV lineup in the market to come with self-lighting pixels, allowing for superior picture quality and an overall better performance compared to the rivals. This particular TV is also used for Technicolor’s color mastering, speaking volumes about its performance.

The company’s 2017 OLED TV lineup comes with all the necessary HDR features like HDR10, Active HDR, and HLG or Hybrid Log Gamma. It also comes with webOS on board, along with features like voice commands, gestures, as well as scrolling thanks to the Magic Remote.

While these terms may sound alien to the regular users, it basically means that LG has put in a lot of work into its new breed of OLED TVs and that the customers can expect the best in terms of performance.