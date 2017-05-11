Leaked screenshot suggests 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2 will be here in June

It’s been heavily rumored that we’ll see a 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2 join the expected 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch sizes, and a leaked screenshot suggests that not only does such a slate exist, but that it’s almost here.

An image from a stock system at an Apple authorized reseller has been shared with 9to5Mac, showing that a case for a 10.5-inch iPad is set to launch in June.

We’d heard before that the 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2 was already in production, and some optimistic estimates said it could land as soon as April. That didn’t happen, but it further suggests that a June launch is possible.

If we do see the slate in June the most likely dates would be 5-9, as that’s when Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) takes place.

Don't bet on June

Still, it would be easy to doctor an image like this, and even if it is real it’s possible that the case is being prepared on the strength of rumors rather than any inside information, so we wouldn’t count on its accuracy.

It’s also worth noting that the 10.5-inch model is simply listed as ‘iPad’, rather than iPad Pro or iPad Pro 2, which could mean that even if it is coming in June it’s more a larger version of the new iPad, rather than a proper flagship slate.

Given that iPad Pro 2 rumors are still somewhat thin on the ground we’d say a June launch is probably unlikely, but wouldn’t rule it out completely.