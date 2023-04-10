Leaked Nvidia RTX 4070 may show the mid-range GPU option we've been waiting for

The grapevine has been dropping plenty of rumors about a possible Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Founder’s Edition launch, and recently new images of the graphics card have been leaked.

If these leaked images from VideoCardz turn out to be true, we now have a clear look at what the RTX 4070 FE will look like. In response to VideoCardz, Twitter user David Giannis also released more images of the card.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: VideoCardz) (Image credit: VideoCardz) (Image credit: VideoCardz) (Image credit: VideoCardz)

It features a dual-slot design with a smaller body than the 4080, which means it should fit in most PC cases. However, it reportedly has a 16-pin 12VHPWR power connector, which would make it less compatible with most PSUs, though GPUs using the connector typically come with adapter cables.

The RTX 4070 seems to have a short V-shaped PCB, which means that the second fan is exposed on both sides. And looking at the material, it seems to be metal rimmed, which gives it a balance between a more affordable card that still retains some of the higher quality seen in more premium cards. It’s also been rumored that the card will allow for up to four displays to be attached through one HDMI 2.1 or three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors.

Reportedly, the RTX 4070 FE is set to launch on April 13 at an MSRP of $599, which would make it an excellent mid-range option for gamers.

Mid-range options may finally be coming

This generation has introduced the best graphics cards we’ve seen yet. However, the pricing for these high-end cards has been astronomical, with the RTX 4090 costing a whopping $1,599 and the 4080 following closely behind with a price point of $1,199.

We’ve been without more budget-friendly options for several months now, a huge misstep considering that the 3000-series graphics cards were out of reach for most gamers thanks to rampant crypto mining throughout the previous generation. But hopefully, if these rumors hold some grain of truth to them, we should be seeing some launching soon .

Not only will we reportedly have the 4070 FE coming soon, but a 4060 FE is rumored be on its way l as well, according to a leaked image from March 2023. Though there is no word on when that card might launch and we’ve no word on pricing, considering the body looks to be made from plastic we can imagine that the MSRP will be solidly in the budget range.

Hopefully, we’ll have more budget graphics cards if Nvidia comes through. But for now, take these unconfirmed rumors with a grain of salt until we get official word.