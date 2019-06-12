JBL Live series of headphones debuts in India starting at Rs 9,999

JBL India today unveiled its new range of headphones in India. The new JBL Live-series was first showcased at CES earlier this year where the company also launched a few other Google Asisstant equipped audio products.

Of all it showcased earlier this year, JBL has launched the three headphones — the LIVE 400BT on-ear, LIVE 500BT over-ear, and LIVE 650BTNC over-ear.

As the name suggests, the 400BT and the 500BT are essentially the same, only the fit differs where the former has on-ear cups and the latter has over the ear cups. The JBL LIVE 400BT and 500BT also offer features such as TalkThru and Ambient Aware, which you can use to listen to what’s happening in the surroundings without having to take the headphones off.

The superior 650BTNC is also an over-the-ear headphone, it also comes with noise cancellation properties. It offers active noise cancellation to restrict outside noise. It lets you enable and disable the noise cancellation feature using a button or the My JBL app if you wish to hear what’s happening around.

The My JBL can be used to pair these headphones and configure Google Assistant.

Price and availability

The JBL LIVE Series is now available for purchase at major retailers and on JBL.com. The JBL LIVE400BT is priced at Rs 7,899, LIVE500BT at Rs 9,999 and the LIVE650BTNC at Rs 12,599.