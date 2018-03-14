Galaxy S9 owners fear not: same-day Samsung phone repairs launch in the US

Getting your Samsung Galaxy phone fixed is about to be a whole lot easier, and faster, to boot.

Samsung has partnered up with uBreakiFix in the US, vastly expanding the number of Samsung Care-honoring locations to 300 of the dedicated repair shops, with 200 more being added by early 2019. What’s more, it says that most repairs can be completed in two hours or less, and are fixed on-site.

The uBreakiFix locations working with Samsung will be working with genuine parts, and will utilize the same proprietary repair tools to bring your phone back to its fine day-one form.

Are you covered?

Samsung Premium Care comes for free the first month that you own your new Samsung phone, but after that, it comes in at a price that’s not too far off the cost of Netflix each month.

The company’s paid-for service costs $11.99 per month with a $99 deductible (that’s the most you’ll have to spend on a repair), then you can just walk your phone into a uBreakiFix location to get a quick, easy fix.

Samsung’s partnership with uBreakiFix extends to covering the following Samsung Care-covered phones, though it will work on your phone regardless of warranty status:

To see if the uBreakiFix location near you is a Samsung Care authorized store, check out this link.