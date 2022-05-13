It looks like Apple WWDC 2022 will be in-person after all – for some

Audio player loading…

So it turns out that some lucky Apple developers will get to see WWDC 2022 in person, sort of.

This week, registration opened for a limited number of slots for developers from around the world to attend an in-person event at Apple Park in California during the June 6 event where they'll watch the prerecorded keynote along with other Apple engineers and staff. Due to Covid safety protocols, the number of attendees is limited and the selection from a pool of candidates is entirely random, according to 9to5 Mac.

OMG!!!!! https://t.co/Spgg6oOhRu pic.twitter.com/oibQApRSIHMay 13, 2022 See more

Accoding to Apple: "We’re hosting a special all-day experience at Apple Park on June 6 to kick off WWDC22. Gather with others in the developer community to watch the keynote and Platforms State of the Union videos alongside Apple engineers and experts, explore the all-new Developer Center, and so much more. We can’t wait to connect in person.

"This celebration marks the start of an inspiring week of sessions, labs, and lounges — all online and with more activities than ever."

Analysis: Getting there...

While we're pretty certain that Apple was hoping to hold a fully in-person WWDC 2022, it understandably held off considering we're still dealing with a pandemic –

especially in the US where the total number of Covid death passed the 1 million mark this month.

Still, in-person events are starting to show signs of returning to something approaching normal, even if we may never fully go back to the carefree pre-pandemic days where 100,000 people crammed into a relatively tiny convention center.

But we're getting there. Whether that is a good or bad thing remains to be seen, but we're getting there, nonetheless.