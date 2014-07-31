Online TV set to take over broadcast TV

A new study has found that a quarter of Aussies will be signing up to an online entertainment service, like Fetch TV or Foxtel Play, within the next 12 months.

The Deloitte Media ­Consumer ­Survey found that the internet was ranked in the top three forms of entertainment by 63% of respondents.

Though still in the number one spot, traditional broadcast television sits only one percent higher than the internet as preferred form of entertainment at at 64%.

The new TV

With more than 70% of Aussies binge-viewers, Deloitte's survey of 2300 Australian's also found that a quarter of the respondents plan to subscribe to an online ­television ­service in the next 12 months.

These results aren't too surprising though, as only over the past 12 months, services like EzyFlix.tv, Foxtel Play and Presto have joined the likes of Quickflix and even Netflix (via VPN currently), with more reported to follow.

Besides, internet entertainment allows for more portable viewing on smartphones, tablets and laptops. FreeviewPlus is also set to mix broadcast television with internet streams as well for catch up services, like ABC iView and SBS Go.

Via: TV Tonight