Is the UK government using Prism too? New report says yes

Not content with spilling all our web-based beans to the US government, the NSA's Prism software has reportedly been used by the the UK Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) in the UK.

The GCHQ is the government agency that monitors communications, and stands to benefit from the Tory's 'Snooping Bill' that has been roundly rejected by almost everyone other than Theresa May and her cronies.

The Prism software takes web history, email content and file transfer information from companies including Apple, Facebook and Google, although all companies have strenuously denied having any part in the whole debacle.

Secret squirrel

The documents that the Guardian has seen, dated April 2013, suggest that GCHQ has been using Prism since 'at least' June 2010.

The Guardian also claims that the software "would appear to allow GCHQ to circumvent the formal legal process required to seek personal material such as emails, photos and videos from an internet company based outside the UK".

Although GCHQ says it does not comment on intelligence matters, it also told the Guardian that it "takes its obligations under the law very seriously.

"Our work is carried out in accordance with a strict legal and policy framework which ensures that our activities are authorised, necessary and proportionate, and that there is rigorous oversight, including from the secretary of state, the interception and intelligence services commissioners and the intelligence and security committee."