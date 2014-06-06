iiNet goes basic, but future-ready with the Budii Lite modem

All the new tech, but without the extra bells and whistles.

iiNet has launched its new Budii Lite modem for those who want a future-proof modem, but don't want or need the Budii handset.

So if you go for the Lite version, you'll be missing out on the opportunity to buy matching Budii handsets.

The Budii Lite also ditches the three Gigabit ports, built-in video bridge (used for Fetch TV customers), 3.5mm audio jack and backup battery found on the "flagship" Budii.

Going Lite

Though we use the words basic to describe the Budii Lite, it does include a future-proof feature set with the ability to connect through ADSL2+, VDSL2 and the national broadband network... for whenever it makes it to your house.

You also get a Gigabit WAN port and four Gigabit LAN ports, dual band Wi-Fi with 802.11ac and 802.11n, and there's also the option for Netphone as the modem does have integrated VoIP support.

The Budii Lite costs $129 outright or $99 on a 24-month iiNet contract.