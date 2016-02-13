15 best romantic movies on Netflix

Whether you are an old romantic or there is no love at all in that cold, dead heart of yours there is a romance film for everyone.

Romantic movies can come in a number of guises: rom-coms, tear-inducing epics, indie flicks where everyone falls in love with a hipster hint of irony... so with a genre so diverse we thought it right to choose the best romantic movies on Netflix UK that leave you with a certain tingly feeling.

If the idea of film-based love is still leaving you cold, and makes you literally want to break hearts then you better check out our best horror movies on Netflix feature. For the rest of you, we hope the following movies fill you with love.