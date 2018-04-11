Instagram now has an inbuilt "Focus" mode to click pictures with blurred background

Instagram has added another creative camera format to its Stories called "Focus". The long-rumoured camera format blurs the background to make the object stand out, similar to portrait mode on phones.

It's an update aimed at users that want to click DSLR-like pictures with a blurred background. You do not need a dual camera setup or a default portrait mode in the camera app to use this feature.

The new feature is available on iPhone SE, 6S, 6S+, 7, 7+, 8, 8+ and X and select Android devices.

This update is available as part of Instagram version 39.0 for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in Google Play.

Here’s how to use Instagram Focus camera format

Open the Instagram camera app and add a story as you normally would. This will open the camera app, where you’ll see “Focus” in between different camera formats like “Boomerang”, “Superzoom”, “Rewind” and more.

Once you tap on Focus, the viewfinder screen will appear where you can use either of the cameras to click a picture with a blurred background. You simply need to tap on the subject and hit the shutter button to get a picture with a soft blur in the background.

You can also record videos using the Focus mode, and apply stickers, filters and text once the picture is clicked.