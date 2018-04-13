Huawei's 'truly foldable' smartphone might launch as soon as November

Huawei is reportedly planning to launch their long rumored foldable smartphone in November. If the reports are true, Huawei could be the first OEM to have a truly foldable smartphone in their line-up starting November.

Samsung, Lenovo, Sony, LG, and Apple, all appear to be sketching out plans for a truly foldable phone. But it seems like Huawei could be the one to claim that coveted world's first title.

The reports come from Korean publication ETNews, which claims that the news has come from sources who have direct knowledge about their plans. The sources suggest that the foldable handset is under development, and the company is aiming at November launch. Sources also claim that Huawei has recently signed NDA terms with suppliers.

The sources further claim that the project is being handled by Huawei’s Shanghai R&D. The phone could be showcased in November, but it won’t be going on sale until the company receives feedback. Huawei will most likely incorporate the suggested changes and then release the final model.

Sources also told ETNews that the phone will most likely feature LG’s OLED display, which LG has been long experimenting with.

Well, it certainly is a challenge to manufacture a working hinge-less, truly foldable phone. But it perhaps isn’t impossible as many manufacturers are likely to crack it by 2019.

(Via- Slashgear)