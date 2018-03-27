Huawei P20 Pro release date, price, news and features

When launching its flagship phones Huawei usually focuses on the regular 'P' version of its handset, with the Plus or Pro variant being more of a side attraction – but that’s not the case for its flagships in 2018.

In fact, the Huawei P20 Pro is a much more impressive phone than the Huawei P20. While both phones come sporting new designs, the P20 Pro is by far the better handset, with a larger screen and a huge camera upgrade compared to what we saw on the Huawei P10 Plus.

Below you’ll find everything you need to know about the Huawei P20 Pro.

You can read our first impressions in more detail in our hands-on Huawei P20 Pro review, or watch our hands-on video review below.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Huawei's new top-end flagship phone

Huawei's new top-end flagship phone When is it out? On sale from April 6, but not in the US

On sale from April 6, but not in the US What does it cost? Set at €899 (around $1,110, £790, AU$1,450)

The Huawei P20 Pro was just announced at a launch event in Paris, where the company announced the handset alongside its far less impressive sibling the P20.

Official pricing for the phone is set at €899 / £799 (around $1,110, AU$1,450) and it'll be avaliable from April 6. We've also seen deals coming in from UK networks and retailers like EE, Three, O2 and Carphone Warehouse.

One of the best deals we've seen so far is from EE costing £39 a month on a two-year contract with 1GB of data every month and unlimited minutes, but you'll have to pay £50 upfront.

Huawei has confirmed the phone isn't going to be available in the US, while we're still waiting on news for Australia.

Huawei P20 Pro design and display

Unlike the Huawei P10 Plus, the P20 Pro comes with a glass-backed design – there’s no full-metal body unibody design on this phone.

The fingerprint sensor has moved from the back of the phone to below the display, and you can swipe left and right on the scanner to navigate the phone if you’ve enabled that in the settings.

The exact dimensions of the phone are currently unclear, but we know it’s set to be 7.8mm thick, and on the rear there's Huawei branding down the side below the camera setup.

Unlike the Huawei P20, this phone is waterproof up to IP67, so you’ll be able to drop this in a puddle without worrying about flooding the internals. This is also Huawei’s justification for not including a 3.5mm headphone jack on the P20 Pro, which is a bit of a shame if you wanted to use wired headphones on this phone.

Your color choices are twilight, pink gold, midnight blue and black - you can see all of them in our Huawei P20 Pro colors guide.

The trend for major manufacturers in 2018 is to opt for an 18:9 aspect ratio display, and Huawei has done that for the P20 Pro. It’s a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2240 x 1080.

That’s Full HD+, so we don’t expect the picture quality to be as high as on QHD-packing handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S9.

There’s a notch at the top of the screen, which houses the front-facing camera and speaker, so you may initially think this phone looks like other recent flagships such as the iPhone X. However, here you have the option to effectively hide the notch by adding black on-screen bezel at either side of it, in which the time and notifications are displayed.

Huawei P20 Pro specs and performance

Inside the P20 Pro sits Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset, which we’ve seen before in the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro.

Although we haven’t had the chance to put the P20 fully through its paces yet, the chipset was impressively quick and powerful inside those phones from last year, so we’d expect it to offer a similar level of power here.

It's combined with 6GB of RAM too, so the phone should be capable of playing top-end games and handling lots of productivity tasks at the same time.

The chipset is also packed with artificial intelligence features, which allow the phone to learn your usage habits and better optimize for them ahead of time.

Huawei usually shows this feature off by showing how fast the phone can organize photos, but more practically the AI should work out how to optimize the battery life based on your usage, and offer a few camera features that we’ll explain in the section below.

There’s only one version of the P20 Pro, and that comes with 128GB of storage. We're pleased that the company has got rid of the 32GB versions of its flagships, there should be enough space here for most users. MicroSD support is confirmed, although it’s not currently clear what size cards you’ll be able to use with it.

Huawei P20 Pro battery and OS

The P20 Pro is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. That sounds big, but then it does have to power a large screen. We’ll be sure to thoroughly test the battery performance in our full review.

There’s fast-charging technology here as well, but there’s no wireless charging.

Huawei’s latest handset comes with Android 8.1 Oreo software onboard, but it won’t look like it does on the Google Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, as it comes with Huawei’s own overlay over the top.

It’s called Emotion UI 8.1, and it adds extra features from Huawei, including its Share app that allows you to upload photos, video and more to your laptop, and the Huawei Clone app, which allows you to copy your phone data across to another device easily.

We don't know much about other new features within Emotion UI 8.1 at the moment, but we’ll be sure to push the OS to its limits in our full review of the P20 Pro, and find out everything else that it offers.

Huawei P20 Pro camera

Where the Huawei P20 Pro stands out from the P20 is its rear camera. This is one of the first phones to feature three cameras on the rear, and it's been the focus of much of the pre-launch marketing hype.

Huawei claims the P20 Pro has the highest pixel count on a smartphone ever, with a 40MP RGB sensor working alongside a 20MP monochrome one. The phone will then combine the images from both to create highly detailed photos. Aperture-wise the monochrome camera is f/1.6, and the RGB unit is f/1.8.

There’s also an 8MP telephoto sensor on the rear of the phone which can offer up to 5x zoom.

That rear setup also comes with new features, such as improved white balance, a larger pixel size than most of the competition, and a 4-in-1 hybrid autofocus system.

Huawei’s AI features enable the camera to know what it’s pointing at. If you point the rear cameras at a plate of food, for example, the AI should be able to identify it and optimize the settings perfectly that subject.

There are also a bunch of new camera modes with six different scene-detection options, including fireworks and waterfall.

As for video, the main new feature is a Super Slow Motion mode that can record at 960 frames per second in 720p. That’s the same as the Samsung Galaxy S9, but not as good as the Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact.

On the front you get a 24MP camera, which is far more megapixels than most front-facing cameras. We’ll let you know how much difference all those pixels make when we’ve put the Huawei P20 Pro through our full review process.