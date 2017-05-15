HTC Vive just got more affordable - but there’s a catch

HTC has today offered up a finance option for its industry leading VR headset, the HTC Vive , meaning for £34.84 a month, you can have your very own room-scale virtual reality kit.

While that may not sound very affordable to most, it’s certainly a lot friendlier for people who don’t have £759 in their wallet but really want to get their hands on one.

There has been a financing option for US users for quite a while now so it’s a welcome addition to the UK market. The catch is, spread over two years, those monthly payments add up to over £830, meaning you pay (a lot) more than if you buy it outright.

Best in class

The HTC Vive is currently the best virtual reality headset on the market, with immersive gameplay and stunning visuals.

One of the main hurdles that VR has had to face is price, with the top headsets coming in at a premium price. Having to be connected to a top of the range computer makes the set-up cost is prohibitive for most, too. While this deal clearly doesn't reduce the cost of the Vive, it does spread it over two years, making it more palatable.