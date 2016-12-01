HP’s new laptop is the thinnest rugged convertible ever made

So you want a notebook which is a hybrid, also rugged, and yet not too chunky? HP has some good news for you, then, as it has announced what the company claims is the world’s thinnest rugged convertible.

HP’s ProBook x360 11 G1 Education Edition is built for the classroom as the name suggests, and is designed to be affordable, and able to cope with the bumps, knocks and drops that kids might inflict on it during the course of a school day.

It’s built to MIL-STD 810G1 spec being encased in hard industrial rubber with a spill-resistant keyboard, and Gorilla Glass 4 is used for the display. The device is 19.9mm thick, with the weight starting at 1.35kg (for the non-touchscreen variant).

This is an 11.6-inch convertible with a 360 degree hinge that allows the ProBook to be used as a normal laptop, in stand or tent mode, or with the screen folded back fully against the keyboard base for tablet usage.

As mentioned, that 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768 resolution screen can be a touchscreen, or a non-touch model if you prefer.

Curious about processors? This is the best CPU of 2016

System spec

The hardware spec includes an Intel Celeron processor, up to 8GB system RAM, and storage options which start at a 64GB eMMC flash drive, running up to a 256GB M.2 SSD.

The ports offered include a USB-C connector (data only), a pair of USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, HDMI 1.4b, an Ethernet port, headphone/mic combo jack, and a microSD slot. You also get dual-band 802.11ac (2x2) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 on the wireless front.

Battery life is up to 11 hours or so HP claims, but obviously mileage will vary depending on exactly what you’re using the notebook for.

There’s an optional stylus, as well, and HP provides tools for teachers such as Classroom Manager which includes assessment capabilities and can ensure students are staying on track and on task.

Pricing for the ProBook x360 11 G1 EE will start at $329 (around £260, AU$445) over in the US.