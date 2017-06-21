HP’s new Pavilion x360, Spectre x360 convertibles add Ink support

HP has freshly taken the wraps off the HP Pavilion x360 and HP Spectre x360 notebooks, with the latter being slightly expensive compared to conventional notebooks sold in India. The two notebooks come with extensive editing capabilities, helping you showcase your creativity. The 14-inch Pavilion x360 and the Spectre x360 come bundled with the HP Active Pen stylus by default, which utilizes Windows Ink to let you draw or design something directly on the display.

Both notebooks are equipped with 7th-gen Intel Core processors, offering the best in terms of performance. The Pavilion x360 will be available at a starting price of Rs 40,290 (11.6-inch model) while the 14-inch model will set you back by Rs 55,290.

Today's best HP Pavilion x360 deals ? $449.99 View $499.99 View $529.99 View $869 View

The Spectre x360, on the other hand, will be available starting at Rs 1,15,290. Both notebooks will be available from HP’s official online store as well as a handful of brick-and-mortar stores across the country by mid-July. The HP Pavilion x360 can be pre-booked right away for Rs 4,999.

The Spectre x360 is a successor to the Spectre 13 that hit the markets last year. The company claims that this particular notebook is one of its thinnest convertibles right now with dimensions of 0.55 x 12.07 x 8.58 inches.

Spectre x360 is 'one of its thinnest convertibles'

The Spectre x360 is a successor to the Spectre 13 that hit the markets last year. The company claims that this particular notebook is one of its thinnest convertibles right now with dimensions of 0.55 x 12.07 x 8.58 inches. It comes with a 13.3-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS display. The notebook comes bundled with a 512GB solid state drive coupled with 16GB of RAM. As we mentioned above, both notebooks feature the 7th-gen Intel Core processors underneath, although HP hasn’t specified the model.

The onboard battery is capable of running for about 12 hours and 45 minutes. Thanks to HP’s Fast Charge technology built-in, the notebook can charge pretty quickly. Again, this is a feature that’s common between the two new notebooks. Windows 10 is running by default, along with Windows Ink and HP’s Audio Boost technology. The company is using Bang & Olufsen hardware to further boost its audio credentials. HP’s proprietary trackpad known as the ImagePad is also on board here.

Pavilion x360 promise up to 10 hours of battery life

The Pavilion x360 will be available in 11.6 and 14-inch variants at launch. In terms of storage, HP is offering a hybrid storage option consisting of a 1TB standard HDD paired with 8GB of SSD storage. The company claims that the battery on the Pavilion x360 can last up to 10 hours and brings Fast Charge tech on board. HP is also offering 2GB of dedicated graphics memory within the onboard NVIDIA GeForce graphics card. This should significantly bolster its gaming performance. Naturally, the notebook is running Windows 10, along with Bang & Olufsen audio, HP ImagePad, and Windows Ink.