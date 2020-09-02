How to watch Quest for the Stanley Cup online: stream every episode on ESPN+

Returning for some more behind-the-scenes footage, Quest for the Stanley Cup is back on ESPN and ESPN+ for a six episode new series that's as always perfectly timed for the business end of the NHL playoffs. Now in its fifth season, this latest instalment looks set to be its most intriguing yet, pulling back the curtain on the Covid-19-disrupted 2020 campaign. Read on to find out how to watch Quest for the Stanley Cup online and stream every episode , no matter where in the world you are.

Quest for the Stanley Cup cheat sheet The new six-part series of the ice hockey documentary begins its run on Wednesday, September 2 on streaming service ESPN+ in the US. New episodes will premiere each Wednesday, running through until October 7. Try ESPN+ from just $5.99 a month today.

Focusing on the remaining eight teams in the Stanley Cup Playoffs (Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vancouver Canucks, and Vegas Golden Knights), the acclaimed series will this year chronicle the league’s quarantined playoffs happening in Toronto and Edmonton.

Sounding like a sports-themed version of Big Brother, fly-on-the-wall footage will take viewers inside the secure zone bubbles in Canada where the league has restarted play amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Essential viewing for any self-respecting ice hockey fan, read on to find out how to stream Quest for the Stanley Cup today.

How to watch Quest for the Stanley Cup in the US

As mentioned above, streaming service ESPN+ is releasing new episodes of the fifth season of Quest for the Stanley Cup weekly from Wednesday September 2. ESPN+ only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. Even better value, though, is a combined bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus - all for the bargain price of just $12.99 a month. As well as ESPN+ documentary action, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalogue - which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers.

What else comes with an ESPN+ subscription?

Quite a lot as it happens - a subscription to ESPN+ opens up access to over 20 exclusive live and replayed UFC Fight Nights, loads of documentaries like the Oscar-winning O.J.: Made in America, and on-demand action of history's greatest matches - think Wimbledon finals, Super Bowls, boxing title fights and loads more.

Oh yeah, and when live sport finally gets going again, ESPN+ also hosts tonnes of coverage including soccer, hockey, baseball...the list goes on.