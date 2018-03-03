How to watch Kell Brook v Rabchenko live stream online NOW

How to watch Brook v Rabchenko Coverage of tonight's fight kicks off at 7.30pm live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with the bout set to start at 10pm.

Kell Brook makes his eagerly-awaited return to the ring tonight as he faces Sergey Rabchenko.

Brook makes his super-welterweight debut against the Belarusian at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield tonight, and is aiming to become a two-weight world champion.

31-year-old Brook, the former IBF welterweight holder, is aiming to bounce back from back-to-back defeats to Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr.

However the so-called 'The Special One' faces a tough task against former European title-holder Rabchenko, who hold a 29-2 career record.

The fight is set to begin at 10pm, so if you've not managed to get tickets for the big fight, and can't get to a TV, here is TechRadar's guide to watching all the action online, wherever you are in the world.

1. How to watch Brook v Rabchenko online

This is the best way to watch Brook v Rabchenko online - from absolutely anywhere in the world - without any commercial breaks:

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access (and you don't live in the UK) to watch the fight online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN . We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it doesn't matter which one and it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to watch it on TVPlayer (use the link below)

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

TVPlayer is a free, legal, online streaming service based in the UK which offers hundreds of channels - and you don't even need to sign in to watch without commercial breaks. You will need to do a fair bit of channel hopping though and a lot of the events won't be available on free channels. Continue scrolling if you want to experience a fuller and richer version of the final.

Where can I watch Brook v Rabchenko using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch tonight's fight from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: US, UK, Israel, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

2. How to watch Brook v Rabchenko in the UK in its entirety:

If you’re in the UK the Brook v Rabchenko fight is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with coverage starting from 7pm on the latter.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

The match is available via Now TV, where you can get your hands on a day pass to watch the match for £7.99.

3. How to watch Brook v Rabchenko outside the UK in its entirety:

As mentioned above, if you're not based in the UK and want to watch Brook v Rabchenko live, you won't be able to access the Sky Sports coverage without using a VPN.

If you don't live in the UK, the best and easiest to watch Brook v Rabchenko online in your country for free is to download and install a VPN .

Stay safe during Brook v Rabchenko

Photos courtesy of SkySports.com