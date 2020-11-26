Hot Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals and bundles you can get right now

With more great Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals appearing throughout the week, we've spotted some seriously tempting Switch console bundles and accessories that are well worth your time (and money). Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Nintendo Switch deals in your region.
Whether it's picking up the handheld-only Switch Lite console and a 128GB memory card for just $218.99 at Amazon in the US, or snagging a Nintendo Switch with Mario 3D All-Stars for £299 at Currys in the UK, it's possible to find stock right now – though it's harder to come by in the US than it is in the UK.
The Nintendo Switch is already one of the hottest products ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday – the official Black Friday bundle in the US includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month subscription for $299, but we've seen stock sell out on that one constantly over the past few days. You can sign up for stock alerts on the Black Friday Switch bundle at Walmart, though, if you'd rather try and catch it before it sells out again.
We've rounded up the best Nintendo Switch deals you can get in the meantime in the US and the UK, however, and we'll update this page if and when we see better bundles come into stock in the US.
You'll find all these offers just below, but we're also rounding up plenty more Amazon Black Friday deals this week as well.
- All the best Black Friday deals in one place
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals US
Nintendo Switch Lite | 128GB memory card:
$234.98 $218.99 at Amazon
You can spend a little less and just grab the handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite with a 128GB memory card at Amazon. You're saving about $9 here, but considering the demand for Nintendo's hardware right now, any Nintendo Switch Lite bundles offering cash off are a blessing right now.
View Deal
Nintendo Switch Lite | carry case | 128GB memory card:
$287.97 $239.97 at Best Buy
Save $50 - Best Buy has this full bundle costing $287.97 when purchased separately, and it's true you're saving some cash with this $50 discount, however it's worth noting that the 128GB memory card is available on sale elsewhere as well. It's easier to grab this all in one place, but this isn't as good a bundle offer as it appears at first glance.
View Deal
Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition: $299.99 at Amazon
Though it won't be available until January 2021, this a great chance to grab Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition before it inevitably sells out again. In stock January 16, 2021. Arrives January 25 - 27, 2021.View Deal
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller:
$69.99 $59.99 at Best Buy
Save $10 - The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is finally seeing some discounts thanks to Best Buy's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. Perfect if you prefer a more traditional gaming experience when docked, this premium piece of kit rarely sees discounts through the year.
View Deal
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch | Various designs:
$44.88 $29 at Walmart
Walmart has knocked 49% off these PowerA Nintendo Switch controllers, meaning you save just over $15. The controllers come in plain black or in special themes including Pokémon, Legend of Zelda and Super Mario Bros.View Deal
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con:
$79 $69 at Best Buy
Save $10 on a range of Nintendo Switch Joy-Con color combinations at Best Buy. Considering we rarely see price cuts on these pricey peripherals this is an excellent offer, and certainly one we would jump on if you're looking to expand your multiplayer options.
View Deal
SanDisk 128GB microSDXC for Nintendo-Switch:
$34 $19.99 at Amazon
Running out of room on your Nintendo Switch? This 128GB microSD card will give you a bunch of extra room for games, and this Black Friday deal will save you 43% off the usual price.
View Deal
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals UK
Nintendo Switch and Super Mario 3D All-Stars:
£324.98 £299.00 at Currys
With the Switch starting to sell out again in the UK, this bundle with a compilation of three of the best Mario games ever (fine, two, if you don't count Sunshine) is not bad at all, and this beats the Currys price we saw last week of £309.View Deal
Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral) Animal Crossing + NSO 3 months: £209.99 at Amazon
Pick up a handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite in Coral and get Animal Crossing: New Horizons plus Nintendo Switch Online for three months. This is the perfect bundle for new Switch owners, and you're saving £35.99 if you bought everything separately.
View Deal
Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral) Animal Crossing + NSO 3 months: £209.99 at Amazon
Not crazy about Coral? You can pick up the same bundle but in Turquoise. At just £209.99, this is one of the best Nintendo Switch Lite deals we've seen. View Deal
Nintendo Switch Lite - Grey + Super Mario 3D All-Stars:
£243 £224.99 at Amazon
Grab a Nintendo Switch Lite Grey and Super Mario 3D All-Stars for just £224.99 at Amazon - that's a saving of £18. You're getting three classic Mario games as part of this bundle, so you'll have plenty to play. View Deal
Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey) & Official Nintendo Mario Beanie bundle:
£209.99 £199.99 at Game
Keep your noggin warm and your hands busy with this Nintendo Switch Lite bundle from Game. You get a free Mario beanie as part of the deal, and the Nintendo Switch Lite in grey. View Deal
Nintendo Switch Fortnite Edition: £279.85 at ShopTo
Grab the Fortnite Nintendo Switch for £279.98 at ShopTo while stock lasts. You're getting a unique yellow and blue design here, with the Wildcat bundle and 2000 V-Bucks. This has already sold out at a number of retailers, so you'll want to grab your order at ShopTo before it's too late.
View Deal
We're rounding up the best Black Friday deals on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite so you don't miss out on any discounts on the popular console. We'll also be keeping an eye on Black Friday PS5 deals, Black Friday PS4 deals and Xbox Series X Black Friday deals in case you're in the market for either Sony's or Microsoft's next-gen machines.
More Nintendo Switch deals
Looking for more Nintendo Switch deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday sales period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday 2020 deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.