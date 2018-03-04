Here's our first look at the upcoming Moto G6 Play

We didn't hear much from Lenovo-owned brand Motorola at MWC 2018, but there are undoubtedly new Moto phones on the way – and thanks to a regulatory filing in Taiwan, we've got our first proper look at one of the upcoming handsets, the Moto G6 Play.

While the shots, uploaded by Trendy Techz, don't reveal too much about the smartphone, they should whet your appetite for new Motorola hardware until launch day arrives. We can see slim bezels and a fingerprint reader around the back of the device though.

The Moto G6 lineup will replace last year's Moto G5 phones (one of which you can see in the image above). There wasn't actually a G5 Play, but there was a G4 Play, and that was aimed at the budget end of the market – keep up at the back, if you can.

The Moto G6 Play, apparently

The G6 Play should continue that theme of budget value, and we're expecting a 5.7-inch 720p screen and a 4,000mAh battery, based on what we've heard so far. The three colors mooted for the G6 Play up to this point are dark charcoal, gold and deep blue.

None of this is official though, so we'll have to wait for the official unveiling to get a proper look at the G6, G6 Plus, and G6 Play, which are the three handsets said to be on the way. We thought we might see these phones launched at Mobile World Congress, so chances are a press event isn't too far away.

When we've got confirmation of a launch date or some concrete specs on the Moto G6 Play, we'll let you know. In the meantime, everything that's leaked out on the web is suggesting another low-priced phone for those who prefer value over performance.

