Here's how much the Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium will cost and when you can get it

Though it was officially announced a couple of months ago, pricing and release date information has remained unknown for Sony's upcoming Xperia XZ2 Premium flagship handset – until now.

Sony has announced that the Xperia XZ2 Premium has been priced at $999.99 in the US (around £762 / AU$1361) with a confirmed release date of July 30, 2018.

The device will be available for pre-order from July 9 from Amazon and Best Buy, with the former also offering a free pair of Sony Xperia Ear Duo wireless headphones as an added bonus, valued at $279.99 / £249 / AU$399 – no word on pre-order bonuses in other territories just yet.

Boasting a 4K display, dual rear cameras (19MP + 12MP) with 4K HDR video recording capabilities, and said to have the 'world's highest ISO sensitivity (ISO 12800) for video recording in a smartphone'.

With a list of specs that includes the latest Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage (plus a microSD slot) and wireless charging functionality, the Xperia XZ2 Premium is set to be a serious contender in the flagship phone arena. We'll have more information to share on Sony's upcoming handset in the lead-up to its release.