Gudi Padwa Cashback offer: Up to Rs. 10,000 cashback on Apple products

To celebrate Gudi Padwa, the traditional new year for Marathi Hindus, Apple authorized resellers are offering attractive cashback and no cost EMIs on a wide range of Apple products in the country. The cashback offer is valid from March 12, 2018 to June 10, 2018.

The products being offered with a cashback include the Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, all iPad models, all Apple Watches, MacBook, and some of the older iPhones. The Apple iPhone X and MacBook come with the highest cashback of Rs. 10,000.

The cashback offer is applicable for ICICI Bank Credit card transactions made using Brand EMI option on Pine Labs terminals. The distribution partners for this offer include Redington, Brightstar and Rashi Peripherals among others. Apart from the cashback, Apple is also offering no cost EMI option in partnership with select partners.

Apple iPhone X exchange program

Apple has also mentioned a special upgrade for the iPhone X where you can get a discount of up to Rs. 20,000 by exchanging your old smartphone. Currently, the exchange program is available only at Apple Premium resellers. The company’s whose devices are eligible for the exchange program include Apple, Google, OnePlus, Samsung and Xiaomi.

Cashback up to Rs. 10,000

Starting with the iPhones, the iPhone X is being offered with a cashback of Rs. 10,000, which will be credited within 90 days of purchase. The iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 come with a cashback of Rs. 8,000. Coming to the older devices now, the iPhone 7 Plus and the iPhone 7 come with a cashback of Rs. 4,000, while the iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone 6S come with a cashback of Rs. 3,000.

The more affordable iPhone 6 and iPhone SE are also a part of this offer and come with a cashback of Rs. 2,000.

Apart from iPhones, the Gudi Padwa cashback offer also includes cashback offers on MacBook, iPads and Apple Watches. The MacBook, just like the iPhone X comes with a cashback of Rs. 10,000, which is applicable on all models of the MacBook. iPads and Apple Watches come with a cashback of Rs. 5,000. Just like MacBook, all models of Apple iPads and Apple Watches are eligible for the cashback.

No cost EMIs

Under the no cost EMI scheme, you can purchase the eligible Apple devices for as low as Rs. 3,575 through Bajaj Finserv, Capital First, HDB Financial Services, HDFC Bank and HDFC Bank Consumer Loans. The eligible devices include the Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 6S Plus and the iPhone 6S. The no cost EMI option is not available for the iPhone 6 and the iPhone SE.