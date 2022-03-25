GTA Online's new subscription service is surprisingly expensive

Audio player loading…

Rockstar Games is rolling out a new GTA Online membership program for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players, offering exclusive bonuses, in-game cash, and extra rewards.

Titled GTA+, the subscription service will go live on March 29 and costs $5.99 a month, which is about £4.54 / AU$7.98. For that price, you’ll get access to a handful of rotating in-game bonuses, including vehicles, properties, liveries, upgrades, discounts, and GTA$500,000 (the game’s primary currency) in your character’s bank account each month.

For the first month, you can nab a car, a new property, a yacht upgrade, a bunch of bonuses, and more. Find the details of everything the first month of GTA+ includes below:

GTA$500,000 delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account.

The Principe Deveste Eight — along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.

The Auto Shop located in La Mesa, which introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost.

Waived LS Car Meet Membership fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period.

Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost.

The Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts automatically added to your wardrobe.

The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.

A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.

3X GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series.

2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The rewards offered to subscribers will rotate each month. You’ll need to claim them through the GTA Online web browser before the month is up to permanently add them to your online profile.

Rockstar says the GTA+ benefits will be provided on top of regular GTA Online events, which will continue rolling out as normal.

Coming in at $5.99 a month, the rolling cost of GTA+ won't break the bank, but an annual subscription will set you back just under $72 / £54 / AU$95. That's not cheap.

The recently released PS5 and Xbox Series X editions of GTA Online usually cost around $19,99 / £17.99 / AU$ 30.95, although you can currently pick up these editions for just $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$ 15.47 thanks to a three-month, post-launch discount period. If you’ve played GTA 5’s multiplayer on PS4, you can also claim the PS5 version of GTA Online for free until June 14.

That means a 12-month subscription to this new premium service will cost more than triple the price of the base GTA Online game. Given it only includes additional in-game bonuses and perks, rather than fresh features, that's comparatively pretty expensive. GTA Online obsessives might lap it up but regular players will probably only dip in for a couple of months at a time.