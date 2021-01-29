Grab the Amazon Echo Show 5 for less with this deal

Amazon's smallest smart display, the Echo Show 5, has recently been discounted by the tech giant to $44.99 in the US / £59.99 in the UK - that's a $45 / £20 saving. The slightly larger smart display, the Amazon Echo Show 8, has also been reduced to $79.99 in the US / £89.99 in the UK, from its list price of $129.99 / £119.99.

In the US, this is the lowest the Echo Show 5 has ever been - with this pricing last seen on Black Friday and during the Christmas period. In the UK, its not quite as cheap as the Black Friday offer, which saw the smart display drop to £39.99.

However, you can pick up a refurbished Echo Show 5 for £44.99, which brings is closer to the Black Friday price. According to Amazon, refurbished devices have been pre-owned, but the tech giant has tested them to ensure they're in good working order. They even come with the same one-year guarantee as a brand new device.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Amazon Echo Show deals in your region.)

Today's best Amazon Echo Show deals in the US

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Amazon's smallest smart display is one again at the same bargain price we saw during Black Friday and the Christmas period. It makes this echo speaker with 5.5in screen great value for money. Always as getting audible answers from Alexa, you can also see more information on screen, such as a detailed weather report for the next week.

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

For those that want a larger screen, the Amazon Echo Show 8 has an 8in HD display. It comes in the same charcoal and white fabric finishes and while slightly larger than the Echo Show 5, it's certainly not bulky or cumbersome in our eyes.

Today's best Amazon Echo Show deals in the UK

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £59.99 at Amazon

In the UK, the Echo Show 5 isn't quite as cheap as it was on Black Friday. However, it's still a £20 saving on Amazon's smallest smart display, which is the best we've seen this year to date.

Amazon Echo Show 8: £119.99 £89.99 at Amazon

This larger-screen sibling has a £30 saving. Again, it's not quite as good value as the Black Friday offer, which saw the Echo Show 8 slashed to £59.99, but it's the best price we've seen so far this year.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 has a 5.5in display with a resolution of 960 x 480, so watching videos on it is a similar experience to watching them on your smartphone. It's also got a 1MP camera for video-calls, complete with a privacy shutter. While the Amazon Echo Show 8 builds on this with an 8in HD display. Both Amazon smart speakers have the tech giant's voice assistant, Alexa, built-in so you can play music, get updates on your schedule, have your questions answered and even control your smart home gadgets with your voice.

Amazon offers a wide range of 'certified refurbished' devices covering everything from Kindle Fire tablets to Echo smart speakers and smart displays. It can be a great way of saving even more on a device, as the devices are checked by the tech giant before being re-sold and even come with a one year warranty. This isn't always the case, however. In the US, the Echo Show 5 only has a $2 saving so we don't think it with choosing this, but in the UK there are savings of £5 plus.

Today's best refurbished Amazon Echo deals in the UK

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £44.99 at Amazon

In the UK, a refurbished version the Echo Show 5 has a is a £35 saving on the list price. While it's not the cheapest it's ever been, it's the most affordable price we've seen this year. Once again, it's available in a charcoal and white fabric finish and comes with a one-year guarantee.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation): £39.99 £21.99 at Amazon

If you'd prefer an Echo smart speaker without a screen, this Echo Dot has £18 saving. It's the previous version so has a puck-design rather than the spherical look sported by the most recent Echo Dots. It still offers hands-free access to Alexa and has a year's guarantee too. View Deal