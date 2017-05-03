Google's Instant Apps is the feature you wish you had on your iPhone

Instant Apps, one of the headlining announcements from Google IO 2016, is likely to be making a wide release to Android phones nearly a year after its announcement — just in time for Google IO 2017.



To jog the ol’ memory, the Instant Apps feature allows you to use apps without installing them, which will no doubt keep more storage available on your phone for other stuff like games and apps.



The other big draw is that instead of sending users to, for example, a retailer’s mobile website, (which can sometimes yield not-so great results in usability) the feature instead pulls in the interface found in within the full-fat app found in the Google Play Store to be used here as well, assuming that it’s fitted with support for the feature. To the user, it looks as if they are using the regular app.

Hints of the instant feature