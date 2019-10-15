Google Stadia release date set for November 19

Google Stadia is set to be released on November 19, Google has announced.

The release date for Google's game-streaming service was confirmed during the Made by Google event – where we expect to hear about the Pixel 4.

This release date is for those who pre-ordered the Stadia Founder's Edition. Other editions will be sent out from this date in the order in which they were bought, with customers receiving an activation code when their package has been shipped that will allow you to set up your Stadia account.

Previously we knew Stadia would be launching in November, with launch territories including the USA, Canada and UK, but an official release date hadn't been confirmed until now.

What is Google Stadia?

Stadia is Google's 'Netflix for gaming' streaming service that's shaping up to be a true console competitor, offering players the chance to stream top tier games such as Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Doom Eternal without the need for a hardware box.

According to Google, with Stadia you'll be able to go from opening a Chrome tab to playing a 4K, 60fps game in five seconds, no installation required. What's more, you'll be able to use it on most of your devices as, at launch, Google has promised that Stadia will support desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones – but just the Pixel series to start.

All that must cost an awful lot right? Nope. Earlier this year, we we learned just how much the service will set us back – $9.99 / £8.99 (about AU$14) per month for unlimited games – and just how good a connection we'll need (35Mbps for full 4K HDR/60fps).

It almost seems to good to be true, and it might be. Google has promised that Google Stadia's cloud computing power is the equivalent of a console running at a whopping10.7 GPU teraflops, which is more than the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X combined. If that's the case then this could be a total game-changer.

It won't be not long until we find out, as the service will officially roll out on November 19. However, we're waiting for Google to share more details on exactly which regions will gain access and which games will be available at launch.

You will be able to access games from 9 am PT / 5pm BST / 12pm ET on November 19.