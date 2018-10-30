Google Pixel 3 XL gets horrifying second notch thanks to weird glitch

What's worse than a huge notch at the top of your phone display? Try two notches! That's exactly what some Pixel 3 XL owners are currently experiencing, with a new glitch plopping an additional 'virtual' notch on the screen of Google's latest flagship device.

As reported by Android Police, several users have noticed a bug which randomly places a side-mounted second notch on the Pixel 3 XL's display, though unlike the very prominent hardware-based cutout at the top of the handset, this one exists solely in the digital realm.

Though the phantom notch has so far only reared its ugly head in a few isolated instances, users have already taken to social media to post pictures of their bugged-out phone displays, including Kyle Gutschow (whose picture can be seen above) and UrAvgConsumer (seen below).

So my Pixel randomly grew another notch today. 😂 https://t.co/c6Pff9MVmW pic.twitter.com/ugjfLmCkDZOctober 24, 2018

According to several Reddit users who've experienced the software issue, the virtual notch does disappear after a restart of the device.

Thankfully, Google is aware of the problem, telling Android Police that a fix for the ghastly glitch is "coming soon".

Though we're not entirely sure why the Google Pixel 3 XL would even need a virtual notch cutout (especially one that doesn't hold any speakers, cameras or other sensors), there's no denying that it is indeed a funny sight. Horrifying, yes, but also funny.

Header image courtesy of Kyle Gutschow.