Google Home Mini is free on eBay when you purchase $119 worth of stuff

Google Home Mini is free with any purchase of $119 and above on eBay right now.

You pay exactly $0 for the petite smart speaker, which is far less than its regular retail price of $49.

All you need to do to score a freebie is add a Google Home Mini to your cart via the official Google Store page, according to The Verge. Then, at checkout, enter promo code PMINI4FREE. You'll need to have $119 worth of goods without factoring the cost of the Google Home Mini to get the deal.

eBay has a ton of deals going on in advance of Amazon Prime Day 2018, many for $119. eBay's Summer Sale is likely in the hopes of luring shoppers to its digital store shelves and not to Amazon, which requires a Prime membership in order to get discounts during Amazon Prime Day.

You may have to buy something from eBay in order to get the free Google Home Mini, but at least you'll walk away with one free item. The promo is going on now through July 15 at 2:59am ET.