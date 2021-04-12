Google down: Docs, Drive not working for many

Google appears to be suffering an significant outage across some of its services, including popular apps such as Docs and Drive.

There's been no official communication from Google as yet, but users across the world are reporting issues on outage tracker website DownDetector.

Issues began around 6am PT/2pm BST as much of the Americas came online for work on their Monday morning, with users in Europe also reporting problems.

Google services down

Users reported issues with creating new documents in Google Docs, and being unable to access files in Google Drive. However, users do still appear to be able to access and edit older documents across Google's services.

Many report that when trying to create a new docuemnt in Google Docs, the page appears to load for a long time, before displaying an error message that says the service "encountered an error”. Users are told to reload or try again in a few minutes.

The same issue appears to be happening within Google Drive in and the Android Google Docs app.

This story is developing, and we'll add more detail as it comes....