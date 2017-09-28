Good news, the SNES Classic Mini is just as hackable as the NES Classic Mini was

If you’re disappointed with the line-up of games included in the SNES Classic Mini, there is good news for you. Someone who managed to get their hands on a console a little early has managed to hack it.

According to a Reddit post, the same program that could be used to hack the NES Classic Mini works just as well on the new retro console.

SpongeFreak52 found that the Hackchi2 program works without any additional tinkering:

“After playing a few games, I wanted to see how it would behave when thrown at Hakchi2. To my surprise (though I guess I shouldn't have been given the hardware similarities), it CAN have its kernel dumped and re-written with it with the current version.”

Enjoy this hack

He even tried putting a NES kernel in to see what happened, and it just made the power light blink. Luckily, reverting back to the SNES kernel also proved pretty easy to do.

You might think that Nintendo would want to dissuade people from hacking it’s console, but it seems that might not be the case. SpongeFreak52 signed off his post with this: “As a nice surprise, it looks like Nintendo fully anticipated this, and left a note for tinkerers within the NAND! Hidden within the /etc directory is a file simply named "nineties", which contains:

Enjoy this Mini,

Disconnect from the present, and

Go back to the nineties.”

